Army shells mercenaries in Dalea [07/أغسطس/2017]

DALEA, Aug 7 (Saba) - The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled mercenaries in Mrais district of Dalea province, a military official said on Monday.



The shelling hit al-Sadrin military camp in the district, inflicting heavy casualties among the enemy.





Mona.M



SABA