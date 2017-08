US, Saudi air strikes hit Hodeida [06/أغسطس/2017]



HODEIDA, Aug 6 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets launched on Sunday two strikes on Bajal district of Hodeida province, an official told Saba.



The warplanes hit the main road in Bab al-Naqah area twice, which led to cut off the road linking Sanaa and Hodeida, the official added.





