Military operations against mercenaries in Najran [06/أغسطس/2017]



NAJRAN, Aug 6 (Saba) - The army and popular forces waged unique military operations against Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The national forces hit the mercenaries in Saudi military sites of al-Tabah al-Bayda off al- Khadhra crossing point, killing a number of the mercenaries and wounding others.





Eman.M/AA





saba