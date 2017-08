Saudi airstrikes hit Taiz [06/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ , Aug 6 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes launched three strikes on Hifan and Magbanah districts of Taiz province overnight , an official told Saba on Sunday.



The strikes hit al-Mandhara hilltop in al-Abusa area of Hifan and al-barah area of Maqbanah, the official added.





Reem K/AA

