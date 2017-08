US, UAE forces takes control over oil, gas fields in Shabwah [06/أغسطس/2017]



SHABWAH, Aug 6 (Saba) – The US and UAE aggression forces took control over oil and gas fields in Shabwah, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The US and UAE plans and recent escalation have come for controlling Yemeni people's wealth, the official added.





AA







Saba