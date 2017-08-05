2 citizens killed, 2 injured in Saudi border attacks on Saada [05/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug 5 (Saba) – The Saudi enemy border guards launched attacks on Razeh directorate in Saada province overnight, killing and wounding four citizens, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The Saudi attack took place late on Friday night, killing two citizens and injuring the other two and left damage to the citizens' farms and houses in the district.



Meanwhile, nearby Alghor district were targeted by Saudi missile attacks on the citizens' houses and farms.





Reem K./zak

