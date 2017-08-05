Bayda local council condemns Saudi airstrike on Saada family [05/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA , Aug 5 (Saba) – The local council of al-Bayda province strongly condemned Friday Saudi air attack on a family in Saada province that killed nine women and children.



In a statement obtained by Saba, the council stressed that these crimes committed by the Saudi aggression coalition against the Yemeni citizens are a flagrant violation of all humanitarian and moral laws.



The council said these crimes were committed by Saudi aggression against the Yemeni civilians amid a suspicious international silence, calling the international community to stop such Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni people.





Reem K./zak

saba