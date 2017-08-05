ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 01:23:36م
الرئيس الصماد يهنئ رئيس جمهورية بوليفيا بالعيد الوطني
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة الى فخامة إيفو مورالس رئيس جمهورية بوليفيا بمناسبة احتفالات الشعب البوليفي بالعيد الوطني.
رئيس الوزراء الكندي يحث المهاجرين على احترام حدود بلاده مع الولايات المتحدة
حث رئيس الوزراء الكندى جاستين ترودو طالبي اللجوء على إستخدام الوسائل الصحيحة لدخول كندا، قائلا إن أي شخص يتم القبض عليه في محاولة لدخول البلاد بشكل غير قانوني سيكون مطلوبا للتنقل عبر قنوات الهجرة الصحيحة.
مؤشر سوق مسقط يرتفع للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي
ارتفع المؤشر الرئيسي لسوق مسقط للأوراق المالية الأسبوع الماضي حوالي 10 نقاط وأغلق على 5057 نقطة، محققا بذلك ارتفاعا للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي، وسط ارتفاع مشتريات المستثمرين الأجانب الذين استحوذوا على نحو 27 بالمائة من إجمالي قيمة التداول مقابل مبيعات بـ
البريطاني فرح يحتفظ بذهبية سباق 10 آلاف م في اليوم الأول لبطولة العالم لألعاب القوى
توج البريطاني مو فرح بأول ميدالية ذهبية في بطولة العالم لألعاب القوى التي انطلقت امس في لندن وتستمر حتى 13 اغسطس الجاري، بعد نجاحه في الاحتفاظ بلقبه في سباق 10 الاف متر.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Bayda local council condemns Saudi airstrike on Saada family
[05/أغسطس/2017]

SAADA , Aug 5 (Saba) – The local council of al-Bayda province strongly condemned Friday Saudi air attack on a family in Saada province that killed nine women and children.

In a statement obtained by Saba, the council stressed that these crimes committed by the Saudi aggression coalition against the Yemeni citizens are a flagrant violation of all humanitarian and moral laws.

The council said these crimes were committed by Saudi aggression against the Yemeni civilians amid a suspicious international silence, calling the international community to stop such Saudi war crimes against the Yemeni people.


Reem K./zak
saba
