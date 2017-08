Army forces repel Saudi-paid mercenaries in Lahj [05/أغسطس/2017]



LAHJ, Aug 5 (Saba) – The army and poplar committees repelled an attack by the Saudi-paid mercenaries east of Kahboub in Lahj province, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The operation wounded a number of the mercenaries.





Reem K./zak



