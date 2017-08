US-backed Saudi aggression wage over 22 strikes on Haradh, Medi [05/أغسطس/2017]



HAJJAH, Aug 5(Saba) – US- backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes waged more than 22 air raids on Hajjah province over the past 24 hours, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The local official said the aggression warplanes targeted Haradh and Medi border districts.





