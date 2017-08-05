Saudi-led aggression warplanes kill, injure 22 civilians in Saada [05/أغسطس/2017]



SAADA, Aug 5 (Saba) – At least 12 citizen were killed and ten others wounded, including women and children, in two air raids by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on different parts of Saada province on Friday, a local official told Saba.



The air strike targeted the house of Taha al-Dhurafi in Mahdha area in Safra district, killing four children, four women and another one, and injuring three others.



The other airstrike targeted the car of a citizen in Burkan area of Razeh district, killing three people and wounding seven others.





Eman.M/zak





