آخر تحديث: الأحد، 06 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:56:41ص
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي مسئولي السلطة القضائية
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور قاسم لبوزة إجتماعا موسعا للسلطة القضائية والنيابة العامة بحضور رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى ورئيس المحكمة العليا والنائب العام.
رئيس الوزراء الكندي يحث المهاجرين على احترام حدود بلاده مع الولايات المتحدة
حث رئيس الوزراء الكندى جاستين ترودو طالبي اللجوء على إستخدام الوسائل الصحيحة لدخول كندا، قائلا إن أي شخص يتم القبض عليه في محاولة لدخول البلاد بشكل غير قانوني سيكون مطلوبا للتنقل عبر قنوات الهجرة الصحيحة.
مؤشر سوق مسقط يرتفع للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي
ارتفع المؤشر الرئيسي لسوق مسقط للأوراق المالية الأسبوع الماضي حوالي 10 نقاط وأغلق على 5057 نقطة، محققا بذلك ارتفاعا للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي، وسط ارتفاع مشتريات المستثمرين الأجانب الذين استحوذوا على نحو 27 بالمائة من إجمالي قيمة التداول مقابل مبيعات بـ
المنتخب الوطني للناشئين يبدأ معسكر داخلي بصنعاء إستعدادا لتصفيات كأس آسيا
بدأ المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم اليوم معسكر داخلي في العاصمة صنعاء إستعداداً للمشاركة في تصفيات كأس آسيا للمنتخبات تحت 16 عاما والتي تقام خلال النصف الثاني من سبتمبر القادم.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على مديريتي باقم وكتاف بصعدة
ماكغولدريك يعبر عن قلقه إزاء الهجمات الجوية على المدنيين بصعدة ويعتبرها مثالا للوحشية
عملية نوعية تستهدف مواقع مرتزقة العدوان بالأطراف الشرقية بنهم
صاروخ زلزال1 يدك تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية المتون بالجوف
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets gatherings of Saudi troops, mercenaries in Jizan, Asir, Najran
[05/أغسطس/2017]

JIZAN, Aug 5 (Saba) - The artillery forces of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi troops and Saudi-paid mercenaries in border provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The shilling hit the enemies in Al-Tiwal and Alhathira areas in Jizan, and in Raboua area, Wadi al-Mesial and Rakabat Al- Hajer areas in Asir, and in Al-Khadra port in Najran.

The shelling inflicted heavy losses upon the enemies.


Eman.M/zak
SABA
