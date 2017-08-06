Army targets gatherings of Saudi troops, mercenaries in Jizan, Asir, Najran [05/أغسطس/2017]



JIZAN, Aug 5 (Saba) - The artillery forces of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi troops and Saudi-paid mercenaries in border provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The shilling hit the enemies in Al-Tiwal and Alhathira areas in Jizan, and in Raboua area, Wadi al-Mesial and Rakabat Al- Hajer areas in Asir, and in Al-Khadra port in Najran.



The shelling inflicted heavy losses upon the enemies.





