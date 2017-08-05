JMPs strongly condemn Saudi massacre in Saada [05/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 5 (Saba) - The Joint Meeting Parties (JMPs) strongly condemned the Friday horrific massacre committed by the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on families in Saada province.



The Friday's air attacks targeted a family's house in Mahdah district and a car in Safra district, killing and wounding more than 22 citizens, mostly women and children.



The JMPs stressed in a statement obtained by Saba that the brutal massacres perpetrated by the aggression against the Yemeni people will only increase their steadfastness and challenge to face the aggression and to defend the Yemen dignity and sovereignty.



JMPs called on the international community, the UN and international human rights organizations to shoulder their responsibility towards the massacres committed by the aggression coalition against civilians.





