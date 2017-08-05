Foreign ministry condemns Saudi air strike on Yemeni family [05/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 5 (Saba) – A foreign ministry official on Saturday strongly condemned the Friday horrific crime committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition air strike on a family in the northern province of Saada.



The Saudi fresh air attack on Friday morning targeted the house of Taha al-Dharafi in Mahdah district, killing four children and four women and injured another one.



The official said the crime exposes Saudi and its allies' goal to kill the Yemeni people.



The official called on Saudi regime to restore to peace and halt aggression war and lift the siege on Yemen instead of targeting and killing innocent civilians.





Mona.M/zak





saba