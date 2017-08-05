Ballistic missile hit Saudi troops, mercenaries in Asir border crossing [05/أغسطس/2017]



ASIR, Aug 5 (Saba) - The missile force of the army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile Zilzal 2 and Katyusha rockets on gatherings of Saudi troops and Saudi-paid mercenaries in the border province of Asir, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The enemy were hit in Kamat al-Sheikh east of Asir border crossing of Alab over the past few hours.



The official confirmed that the shelling hit the targets directly, causing losses in the ranks and equipment of the enemy.





