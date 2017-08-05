ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 05 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:33:04م
استشهاد وإصابة 29 مواطناً استهدفهم العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
استشهد 14 مواطناً و أصيب 15 آخرون أغلبهم نساء وأطفال خلال الساعات الماضية جراء استهدافهم من قبل طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي وحرس الحدود .
رئيس الوزراء الكندي يحث المهاجرين على احترام حدود بلاده مع الولايات المتحدة
حث رئيس الوزراء الكندى جاستين ترودو طالبي اللجوء على إستخدام الوسائل الصحيحة لدخول كندا، قائلا إن أي شخص يتم القبض عليه في محاولة لدخول البلاد بشكل غير قانوني سيكون مطلوبا للتنقل عبر قنوات الهجرة الصحيحة.
مؤشر سوق مسقط يرتفع للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي
ارتفع المؤشر الرئيسي لسوق مسقط للأوراق المالية الأسبوع الماضي حوالي 10 نقاط وأغلق على 5057 نقطة، محققا بذلك ارتفاعا للأسبوع الثاني على التوالي، وسط ارتفاع مشتريات المستثمرين الأجانب الذين استحوذوا على نحو 27 بالمائة من إجمالي قيمة التداول مقابل مبيعات بـ
البريطاني فرح يحتفظ بذهبية سباق 10 آلاف م في اليوم الأول لبطولة العالم لألعاب القوى
توج البريطاني مو فرح بأول ميدالية ذهبية في بطولة العالم لألعاب القوى التي انطلقت امس في لندن وتستمر حتى 13 اغسطس الجاري، بعد نجاحه في الاحتفاظ بلقبه في سباق 10 الاف متر.
عملية هجومية للجيش واللجان على مواقع المرتزقة بمنطقة الكدحة في محافظة تعز.
مجلس الشورى يدين مجزرة العدوان بحق أسرة كاملة في صعدة
هزائم كبيرة للعدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
قصف عنيف وغير مسبوق للجيش اللبناني لمواقع داعش بجرود البقاع
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Ballistic missile hit Saudi troops, mercenaries in Asir border crossing
[05/أغسطس/2017]

ASIR, Aug 5 (Saba) - The missile force of the army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile Zilzal 2 and Katyusha rockets on gatherings of Saudi troops and Saudi-paid mercenaries in the border province of Asir, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The enemy were hit in Kamat al-Sheikh east of Asir border crossing of Alab over the past few hours.

The official confirmed that the shelling hit the targets directly, causing losses in the ranks and equipment of the enemy.


Eman.M/zak


SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة 29 مواطناً استهدفهم العدوان خلال الساعات الماضية
[05/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 20 غارة على مديريتي كتاف وباقم بصعدة
[05/أغسطس/2017]
مجلس إتحاد منظمات المجتمع يدين جريمة العدوان بحق أسرة في صعدة
[04/أغسطس/2017]
أحزاب اللقاء المشترك تُدين بشدة مجازر العدوان بصعدة
[04/أغسطس/2017]
أبناء سحار بصعدة يدينون جرائم العدوان ويُسيّرون قافلة غذائية دعماً للجيش واللجان الشعبية
[04/أغسطس/2017]
