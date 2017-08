Saudi warplanes launches 20 raids on Sa'ada [05/أغسطس/2017]

SA'ADA, Aug 5 (Saba) - The Saudi aggression fighter jets launched 20 air raids on Kataf and Bagem districts of Sa'ada province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The jets struck Kataf district 11 times, causing huge damage to the farms.



They also waged nine other air raids on Bagem district, damaging public and private properties.



Mona.M

saba