Saudi jets wage raids on Sanhn, Bani Bahloul [05/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 5 (Saba) - The Saudi aggression fighter jets waged two air raids on Sanhn and Bani Bahloul districts of Sanaa province overnight, a security official said on Saturday.



The raids targeted al-Mahakra area in the district, causing heavy damage to farms and properties of citizens, the official added.



Mona.M

saba