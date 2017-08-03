ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:06:34م
مصرع عدد من المرتزقة وتدمير آلياتهم في عمليات للجيش واللجان خلال الساعات الماضية
أكد مصدر عسكري مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة وتدمير آليات للعدو السعودي في عمليات للجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 15 فلسطينيا بينهم نائب بالمجلس التشريعي
شنت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاربعاء حملة اعتقالات ومداهمات واسعة في مناطق مختلفة في الضفة الغربية طالت 15 مواطنا فلسطينيا بينهم نائب بالمجلس التشريعي الفلسطيني من مدينة نابلس .
النفط يهبط بفعل زيادة مفاجئة في مخزونات أمريكا وارتفاع إنتاج أوبك
انخفضت أسعار النفط يوم الأربعاء متأثرة بزيادة غير متوقعة في مخزونات الوقود الأمريكية أدت لانخفاض سعر برميل الخام الأمريكي إلى دون 50 دولارا بينما لا تزال الأسعار العالمية تحت ضغوط بسبب استمرار ارتفاع إمدادات أوبك.
المنتخب الوطني يزور ملتقى وحدة صنعاء ويجري تمريناً مشتركاً مع منتسبيه
زار لاعبو المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم وجهازيه الفني والإداري، اليوم، الملتقى الصيفي الثاني للفئات العمرية بنادي وحدة صنعاء وشاركوا منتسبي الملتقى تمارينهم بهدف تشجيع مواهبهم في اللعبة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Najran, , Asir
[03/أغسطس/2017]

NAJRAN, Aug 3 (Saba) – The artillery units of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in military sites in Najran and Asir provinces, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

The shelling hit the gatherings in Saudi military sites of Thawr al-Eyen off al-Khadhra crossing point and Raqabat al-Humar in Najran.

Also, the artillery hit other gatherings in military sites of al-Nashmah, al-Majar and al- Ahabakah in Asir.

Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi warplanes waged two strikes on al-rabu'eh area of Asir, other four strikes on Jarah valley area, as well as two raids on al-Duda Mountain in Jizan, the official added.


AA
Saba
