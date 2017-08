Saudi aggression launches 14 airstrikes on Sa'ada [02/أغسطس/2017] SA'ADA, Aug. 02 (Saba) – The US- Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Wednesday 14 air raids on several areas in Sa'ada province.



A local official told Saba that the aggression warplanes launched three raids on Kitaf district, two air riads on Madhab in al-Safra district.



The official said the hostile warplanes waged eight air raids on al-Dhaher district, and an air raid on Wa'au east of Baqem district.



