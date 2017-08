Aggression launches two raids on Hodaidha, injures child [02/أغسطس/2017] HODAIDHA, Aug. 02 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Wednesday two air raids on al-Kadah area in al-Khukhah district in Hodaidha province.



The aggression warplanes targeted a house in the area. The house was completely destroyed.



A child was critically injured in the raids.

HA



Saba