Army pounds mercenaries north of Medi [02/أغسطس/2017] MEDI, Aug. 02 (Saba) – The army and popular forces targeted on Wednesday gatherings of the Saudi-paid mercenaries north of Medi desert.



The artillery of the army and popular forces pounded north of Medi desert, shot dead a Saudi mercenary.



Meanwhile, the aggression warplanes waged four airstrikes in the district of Haradh and Medi in the last hours.



HA



Saba