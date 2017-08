Security services dismantle IED in Taiz [02/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 2 (Saba) – Security services in cooperation with popular forces dismantled an improvised explosive device (IED) in Damnat Khadir area of Taiz province, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.



The IED was planted in Naqail al-Abal area in the province, the official added.





