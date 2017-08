Yemen foils attempt to smuggle ancient antiquities [02/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 2 (Saba) –The security services in the capital Sanaa foiled an attempt of smuggling Yemeni ancient manuscripts and antiquities.



A security official told Saba on Tuesday that two people were arrested while trying to smuggle out of the country a number of Yemeni leather ancient manuscripts, books, stone statues and copper artifacts dating back to the ancient times.





Mona.M/zak



