Army hits Saudi military gatherings in Asir, Najran
[02/أغسطس/2017]
ASIR, Aug 2 (Saba) – The artillery and missile units of the army and popular forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Asir and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.
The artillery shelled the gatherings off Alib crossing point and other groups in eastern al-Rabu'eh city in Asir.
Also , the snipers of the national forces shot dead a Saudi soldier in Alib crossing point in Asir.
Meanwhile, the missile forces hit groups of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites of Nahuqah, al-Makhrawqa, al-Sudis and al-Suqam headquarters in Najran, hitting the targets directly, the official added.
