Army hits Saudi military gatherings in Asir, Najran [02/أغسطس/2017]



ASIR, Aug 2 (Saba) – The artillery and missile units of the army and popular forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Asir and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The artillery shelled the gatherings off Alib crossing point and other groups in eastern al-Rabu'eh city in Asir.



Also , the snipers of the national forces shot dead a Saudi soldier in Alib crossing point in Asir.



Meanwhile, the missile forces hit groups of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites of Nahuqah, al-Makhrawqa, al-Sudis and al-Suqam headquarters in Najran, hitting the targets directly, the official added.





