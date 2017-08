108 mercenaries killed, injured in Khaled camp [02/أغسطس/2017]

TAIZ, Aug 2 (Saba) – At least 108 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured including leaders during their recent escalation attacks on the camp of Khalid bin al-Waleed in Moza district of Taiz province, an official said Wednesday.



The escalation of the aggression states on the camp began 10 days ago.





