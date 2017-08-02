Army foils infiltration of mercenaries in Jawf [02/أغسطس/2017]



JAWF, Aug 2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards al-Maslub district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The operation killed several of the mercenaries and wounded others in Waqza area in the district.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled several sites of the mercenaries, hitting the targets directly, the official added.





Saba