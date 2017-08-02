3 UAE, 5 Sudanese soldiers, 25 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Mokha [02/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, Aug 2 (Saba) – Three UAE, five Sudanese soldiers and 25 of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and 40 others wounded when the army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile on their gatherings in Mokha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The missile hit the soldiers and the mercenaries, as well as a number of the military vehicles in al-Mahjar area in the district, the official said.





