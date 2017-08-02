ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 11:38:33ص
شهداء وجرحى بنيران المرتزقة وحرس الحدود السعودي خلال الساعات الماضية
استشهد وأصيب عدد من المواطنين بينهم أطفال جراء استهدافهم من قبل مرتزقة العدوان وحرس الحدود السعودي، فيما واصل الطيران غاراته على عدة محافظات خلال الساعات الماضية.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 15 فلسطينيا بينهم نائب بالمجلس التشريعي
شنت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاربعاء حملة اعتقالات ومداهمات واسعة في مناطق مختلفة في الضفة الغربية طالت 15 مواطنا فلسطينيا بينهم نائب بالمجلس التشريعي الفلسطيني من مدينة نابلس .
النفط يهبط بفعل زيادة مفاجئة في مخزونات أمريكا وارتفاع إنتاج أوبك
انخفضت أسعار النفط يوم الأربعاء متأثرة بزيادة غير متوقعة في مخزونات الوقود الأمريكية أدت لانخفاض سعر برميل الخام الأمريكي إلى دون 50 دولارا بينما لا تزال الأسعار العالمية تحت ضغوط بسبب استمرار ارتفاع إمدادات أوبك.
غداً تمرين مشترك للمنتخب الوطني والمشاركين في الملتقى الصيفي لوحدة صنعاء
يحتضن ملعب نادي وحدة صنعاء غداً الأربعاء تمرين مشترك يجمع لاعبو المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم مع لاعبي الفئات العمرية المشاركين في الملتقى الصيفي الثاني الذي تنظمه حالياً إدارة النادي في منشآته بمديرية السبعين.
آخر الأخبار:
ترمب يحمل الرئيس الفنزويلي مسؤولية سلامة زعيمين معارضين
رجل يطلق عدة طلقات خارج القنصلية الصينية في لوس انجلوس قبل أن ينتحر
رماد بركاني ساخن يثور في أندونيسيا
صلاح يضع بصمته في ثلاثية ليفربول بمرمى بايرن
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
3 UAE, 5 Sudanese soldiers, 25 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Mokha
[02/أغسطس/2017]

TAIZ, Aug 2 (Saba) – Three UAE, five Sudanese soldiers and 25 of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and 40 others wounded when the army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile on their gatherings in Mokha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The missile hit the soldiers and the mercenaries, as well as a number of the military vehicles in al-Mahjar area in the district, the official said.


AA

Saba
