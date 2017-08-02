President meets Behan, Osaylan 's sheikhs [02/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 2 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met at the presidential palace a number of sheikhs of Behan and Osaylan districts of Shabwah province.



In the meeting on Tuesday, the president praised the efforts of Behan and Osaylan's sheikhs for maintaining the internal fronts against the Saudi-led aggression states, al-Qaida, Daesh elements and their mercenaries.



The president also thanked the sheikhs for their efforts in sending their sons and other fighters from the districts to the front lines to defend the country against the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces.





AA/zak

Saba