Mercenaries target house, kill man, daughter [01/أغسطس/2017] JAWF, Aug. 01 (Saba) – A man and his daughter were killed on Tuesday in Saudi-paid mercenaries bombing in al-Moton district in Jawf province.



The Saudi-paid mercenaries pounded the house of Saleh al-Hayek, killing al-Hayek and his daughter.



Al-Hayak's son was also injured in the mercenaries' bombing.



Saba