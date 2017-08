Saudi army kills civilian, injure another in Sa'ada [01/أغسطس/2017] SA'ADA, Aug. 01 (Saba) – A civilians was shot dead on Tuesday by Saudi border guards in Munabah district in Sa'ada province.



The Saudi border guards also fired at borders, injuring another civilian in al-Raqw area in the district, a local official told Saba.



The official said that the Saudi army targeted the main road and citizens' farms in the district.

HA



Saba