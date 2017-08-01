ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 01:37:08م
استشهاد مواطن وإصابة آخر برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في مديرية منبه بصعدة 
استشهد مواطن وأصيب آخر بجروح خطيرة برصاص قوات حرس الحدود السعودي في مديرية منبه بمحافظة صعدة. 
رئيس فنزويلا يرفض العقوبات الامريكية ضده ويؤكد عدم إنصياعه لأوامر إمبريالية
رفض الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء العقوبات التي فرضتها ضده الولايات المتحدة غداة انتخاب فنزويلا جمعية تأسيسية .. مؤكداً بأنه لن ينصاع "لأوامر إمبريالية".
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الأول يبدأ معسكره بصنعاء وجهازه الفني يستدعي خمسة لاعبين
بدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم، اليوم معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعداداً لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في مانيلا في الخامس من سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة لنهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President meets head of COCA
[01/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 1 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met with the head of Central Organization for Control and Auditing (COCA) Abu Bakr al-Saqqaf in the presidential palace.

At the meeting, al-Saqqaf briefed al-Sammad on the extraordinary results, work and programs for the organization's work during the current period.

Al-Sammed praised the COCA's efforts and vital role to preserve the country's state institutions in this critical conditions during the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition war and their land, sea and air blockade on Yemen.


AA/zak

Saba
