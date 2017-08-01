President meets head of COCA [01/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 1 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met with the head of Central Organization for Control and Auditing (COCA) Abu Bakr al-Saqqaf in the presidential palace.



At the meeting, al-Saqqaf briefed al-Sammad on the extraordinary results, work and programs for the organization's work during the current period.



Al-Sammed praised the COCA's efforts and vital role to preserve the country's state institutions in this critical conditions during the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition war and their land, sea and air blockade on Yemen.





