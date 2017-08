President meets head of Supreme Judicial Council [01/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 1 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met the head of the Supreme Judicial Council Abdul Malak al-Aghbari.



At the meeting, al-Aghbari briefed al-Sammad on the progress of the judicial process and the taken measures and policies to tackle the crimes, problems and the consequences caused by the Saudi aggression war.





