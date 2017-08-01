ابحث عن:
الثلاثاء، 01 - أغسطس - 2017
استشهاد مواطن وإصابة آخر برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في مديرية منبه بصعدة 
استشهد مواطن وأصيب آخر بجروح خطيرة برصاص قوات حرس الحدود السعودي في مديرية منبه بمحافظة صعدة. 
رئيس فنزويلا يرفض العقوبات الامريكية ضده ويؤكد عدم إنصياعه لأوامر إمبريالية
رفض الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء العقوبات التي فرضتها ضده الولايات المتحدة غداة انتخاب فنزويلا جمعية تأسيسية .. مؤكداً بأنه لن ينصاع "لأوامر إمبريالية".
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الأول يبدأ معسكره بصنعاء وجهازه الفني يستدعي خمسة لاعبين
بدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم، اليوم معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعداداً لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في مانيلا في الخامس من سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة لنهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President meets FM
[01/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 1 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met at the presidential palace Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf Abdullah.

At the meeting, the minister briefed al-Sammad on the latest regional and international developments regarding the Yemeni case and fruitful results of the friendly countries' stances against the Saudi aggression war and siege on Yemen.

Al-Sammad stressed on the importance of the communication by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the world to end the aggression war and break political, diplomatic and commercial siege imposed by Saudi regime on the Yemeni people.


AA/zak
Saba
