President meets FM [01/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 1 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met at the presidential palace Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf Abdullah.



At the meeting, the minister briefed al-Sammad on the latest regional and international developments regarding the Yemeni case and fruitful results of the friendly countries' stances against the Saudi aggression war and siege on Yemen.



Al-Sammad stressed on the importance of the communication by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the world to end the aggression war and break political, diplomatic and commercial siege imposed by Saudi regime on the Yemeni people.





