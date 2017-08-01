FM calls on friendly, brotherly countries to contribute ending Saudi aggression war [01/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 1 (Saba) –Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf Abdullah on Tuesday called on friendly and brotherly countries to contribute to end Saudi-led aggression coalition war and siege imposed on the Yemeni people since March 26, 2015.



The calls came in letters sent to his counterparts in the brotherly and friendly countries which have diplomatic relations with Yemen.



The calls also included the demands of reopening Sanaa international airport as a ground common to resume the negotiating to achieve a political settlement.



Sharaf said in the letters that 18.8 million people need humanitarian assistance, 14 million people suffer from food insecure and seven million are at the brink of famine.



The minister said the spread of cholera epidemic, worsening humanitarian situation and deteriorating health system were the direct result of Saudi aggression war and siege on Yemen.



Sharaf renewed the stances of the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government on a just peace and readiness to negotiate for reaching a political settlement to end the aggression.





AA/zak



Saba