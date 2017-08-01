ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 01:37:08م
استشهاد مواطن وإصابة آخر برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في مديرية منبه بصعدة 
استشهد مواطن وأصيب آخر بجروح خطيرة برصاص قوات حرس الحدود السعودي في مديرية منبه بمحافظة صعدة. 
رئيس فنزويلا يرفض العقوبات الامريكية ضده ويؤكد عدم إنصياعه لأوامر إمبريالية
رفض الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء العقوبات التي فرضتها ضده الولايات المتحدة غداة انتخاب فنزويلا جمعية تأسيسية .. مؤكداً بأنه لن ينصاع "لأوامر إمبريالية".
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الأول يبدأ معسكره بصنعاء وجهازه الفني يستدعي خمسة لاعبين
بدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم، اليوم معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعداداً لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في مانيلا في الخامس من سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة لنهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدو الصهيوني يجدد خروقاته للاجواء اللبنانية
استشهاد وإصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بقصف مدفعي للمرتزقة في المتون بالجوف
دخول الحظر الروسي على الدبلوماسيين الامريكيين في موسكو حيز التنفيذ
مئات المستوطنين 870 مستوطناً يستبيحون المسجد الاقصى المبارك
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
FM calls on friendly, brotherly countries to contribute ending Saudi aggression war
[01/أغسطس/2017]

SANAA, Aug 1 (Saba) –Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf Abdullah on Tuesday called on friendly and brotherly countries to contribute to end Saudi-led aggression coalition war and siege imposed on the Yemeni people since March 26, 2015.

The calls came in letters sent to his counterparts in the brotherly and friendly countries which have diplomatic relations with Yemen.

The calls also included the demands of reopening Sanaa international airport as a ground common to resume the negotiating to achieve a political settlement.

Sharaf said in the letters that 18.8 million people need humanitarian assistance, 14 million people suffer from food insecure and seven million are at the brink of famine.

The minister said the spread of cholera epidemic, worsening humanitarian situation and deteriorating health system were the direct result of Saudi aggression war and siege on Yemen.

Sharaf renewed the stances of the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government on a just peace and readiness to negotiate for reaching a political settlement to end the aggression.


AA/zak

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد مواطن وإصابة آخر برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي في مديرية منبه بصعدة 
[01/أغسطس/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بقصف مدفعي للمرتزقة في المتون بالجوف
[01/أغسطس/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية صرواح
[31/يوليو/2017]
إعلام حجة يؤكد أن استهداف الطواقم الإعلامية يهدف إلى التعتيم على جرائم العدوان
[31/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[31/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by