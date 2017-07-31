Yemen Today condemns Saudi airstrike on al-Massira TV crew [01/أغسطس/2017]



SANAA, Aug 1 (Saba) – Daily newspaper Yemen Today on Tuesday strongly condemned the Saudi aggression airstrike that targeted al-Massira TV crew during covering the suffering of citizens in Bayhan of Asilan district in Shabwa province.



In a statement obtained by Saba, the Yemen Today said the targeting of reporters came within the daily crimes of Saudi criminal aggression committed against the Yemeni people for the third year.





Mona.M/zak





