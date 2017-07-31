Army shells Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [01/أغسطس/2017]



TAIZ, August 1 (Saba) - The army and popular committees targeted gatherings of the US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries and their vehicles in Thubab, Hifan and Mokha districts in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The official said the artillery of the national forces targeted the mercenaries and their vehicles in al-Hariqia area in Thubab and north of Mokha.

The national forces also fired a barrage of Katyusha rockets on the mercenaries in Hifan, causing direct casualties. Meanwhile two mercenaries were killed by the army and popular forces' fire west of Al-Han mountain, the official added.

Separately, the US- backed Saudi- led aggression coalition warplanes launched a raid on Al-Barh Cement Factory and another raid on the Al-Kamb area in Maqbana.



Eman M./zak



