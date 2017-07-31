ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 01 - أغسطس - 2017 الساعة 12:33:38م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي رئيس الجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم رئيس الجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة القاضي الدكتور أبو بكر السقاف.
رئيس فنزويلا يرفض العقوبات الامريكية ضده ويؤكد عدم إنصياعه لأوامر إمبريالية
رفض الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء العقوبات التي فرضتها ضده الولايات المتحدة غداة انتخاب فنزويلا جمعية تأسيسية .. مؤكداً بأنه لن ينصاع "لأوامر إمبريالية".
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الأول يبدأ معسكره بصنعاء وجهازه الفني يستدعي خمسة لاعبين
بدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم، اليوم معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعداداً لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في مانيلا في الخامس من سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة لنهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
دخول الحظر الروسي على الدبلوماسيين الامريكيين في موسكو حيز التنفيذ
مئات المستوطنين 870 مستوطناً يستبيحون المسجد الاقصى المبارك
الرئيس الصيني يؤكد إستعداد بلاده لمواجهة أي اجتياح قد تتعرض له
وكيل محافظة صنعاء يتفقد العمل بالجمارك
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shells Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[01/أغسطس/2017]

TAIZ, August 1 (Saba) - The army and popular committees targeted gatherings of the US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries and their vehicles in Thubab, Hifan and Mokha districts in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.
The official said the artillery of the national forces targeted the mercenaries and their vehicles in al-Hariqia area in Thubab and north of Mokha.
The national forces also fired a barrage of Katyusha rockets on the mercenaries in Hifan, causing direct casualties. Meanwhile two mercenaries were killed by the army and popular forces' fire west of Al-Han mountain, the official added.
Separately, the US- backed Saudi- led aggression coalition warplanes launched a raid on Al-Barh Cement Factory and another raid on the Al-Kamb area in Maqbana.

Eman M./zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
