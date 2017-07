President congratulates President of Swiss Confederation [31/يوليو/2017] SANA'A, July 31 (Saba) – The President of the Supreme of Political Council Saleh al-Sammad sent on Monday a cable of congratulation to the President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthar on the occasion of the Swiss National Day.



Since 1891, the first of August has been celebrated as Swiss National Day.



HA

Saba