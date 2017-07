Army targets mercenaries north of Medi [31/يوليو/2017]

MEDI, July 31 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries north of Medi desert.



A military official told Saba that the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded the gatherings, causing direct injuries at their ranks.



Meanwhile, the US- backed Saudi warplanes launched five airstrikes in the district of Haradh and Medi.



HA



Saba