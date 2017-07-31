ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 31 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:26:11م
تنفيذ حكم القصاص بحق مغتصب وقاتل الطفلة رنا المطري رميا بالرصاص
اعدم اليوم في ميدان التحرير بالعاصمة صنعاء رميا بالرصاص المدعو محمد مجاهد سعد المغربي لاغتصابه وقتله الطفلة رنا يحيى هادي المطري.
واشنطن تأسف لقرار موسكو بخفض الدبلوماسيين الامريكيين
اعلنت الولايات المتحدة الامريكية عن الاسف لقرار موسكو خفض عدد الدبلوماسيين الامريكيين العاملين في روسيا .
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الأول يبدأ معسكره بصنعاء وجهازه الفني يستدعي خمسة لاعبين
بدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم، اليوم معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعداداً لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في مانيلا في الخامس من سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة لنهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
إعلام حجة يؤكد أن استهداف الطواقم الإعلامية يهدف إلى التعتيم على جرائم العدوان
إذاعة صوت الشعب تدين استهداف طاقم قناة المسيرة في شبوة
عمليات نوعية تكبد جيش العدو ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة
الأرصاد يدعو المواطنين إلى عدم التواجد في ممرات السيول خلال الساعات القادمة
Court executes death sentence to girl's murderer
[31/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 31 (Saba) - The court of Appeal in the capital Sanaa on Monday executed a death sentence to Mohammed Saad Mujahid al-Maghrabi after convicted of rapping and killing three-year-old girl Rana al-Matari. 

The execution of the 41-year-old man was performed in a public place in Tahrir Square in central Sanaa where thousands of people witnessed the event.

The execution was also attended by judicial representatives and members of the family of the child and media outlets.

AA-zak
Saba
