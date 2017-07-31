Court executes death sentence to girl's murderer [31/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 31 (Saba) - The court of Appeal in the capital Sanaa on Monday executed a death sentence to Mohammed Saad Mujahid al-Maghrabi after convicted of rapping and killing three-year-old girl Rana al-Matari.



The execution of the 41-year-old man was performed in a public place in Tahrir Square in central Sanaa where thousands of people witnessed the event.



The execution was also attended by judicial representatives and members of the family of the child and media outlets.



AA-zak

Saba