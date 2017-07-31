ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 31 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:26:11م
تنفيذ حكم القصاص بحق مغتصب وقاتل الطفلة رنا المطري رميا بالرصاص
اعدم اليوم في ميدان التحرير بالعاصمة صنعاء رميا بالرصاص المدعو محمد مجاهد سعد المغربي لاغتصابه وقتله الطفلة رنا يحيى هادي المطري.
واشنطن تأسف لقرار موسكو بخفض الدبلوماسيين الامريكيين
اعلنت الولايات المتحدة الامريكية عن الاسف لقرار موسكو خفض عدد الدبلوماسيين الامريكيين العاملين في روسيا .
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الأول يبدأ معسكره بصنعاء وجهازه الفني يستدعي خمسة لاعبين
بدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم، اليوم معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعداداً لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في مانيلا في الخامس من سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة لنهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
President meets defense minister
[31/يوليو/2017]

SANNA, July 31 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met Minister of Defense Mohammed Nasser al-Atafi and a number of the commanders and staff of the 4th and 7th military zones.
At the meeting, the president praised the efforts and the sacrifices of the leadership of the two military zones to defend the homeland against Saudi-led aggression coalition.

Al-Sammad stressed to take all measures to defend the country against the Saudi and Emirates' plans that seek to divide Yemen.


AA-zak
Saba
