President meets defense minister [31/يوليو/2017]



SANNA, July 31 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met Minister of Defense Mohammed Nasser al-Atafi and a number of the commanders and staff of the 4th and 7th military zones.

At the meeting, the president praised the efforts and the sacrifices of the leadership of the two military zones to defend the homeland against Saudi-led aggression coalition.



Al-Sammad stressed to take all measures to defend the country against the Saudi and Emirates' plans that seek to divide Yemen.





AA-zak

