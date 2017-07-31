ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 31 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 11:50:09ص
تنفيذ حكم القصاص بحق مغتصب وقاتل الطفلة رنا المطري رميا بالرصاص
اعدم اليوم في ميدان التحرير بالعاصمة صنعاء رميا بالرصاص المدعو محمد مجاهد سعد المغربي لاغتصابه وقتله الطفلة رنا يحيى هادي المطري.
واشنطن تأسف لقرار موسكو بخفض الدبلوماسيين الامريكيين
اعلنت الولايات المتحدة الامريكية عن الاسف لقرار موسكو خفض عدد الدبلوماسيين الامريكيين العاملين في روسيا .
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الأول يبدأ معسكره بصنعاء وجهازه الفني يستدعي خمسة لاعبين
بدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم، اليوم معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعداداً لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في مانيلا في الخامس من سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة لنهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Artillery shells mercenaries in Jawf
[31/يوليو/2017]

JAWF, July 31 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Khabu and Sha'af district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The shelling hit al-Khalifatin and al-Aqabah areas, hitting the target directly.

Also, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in al-Maslub district in the same province, killing its crew members, the official added.


AA
Saba
