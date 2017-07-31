Artillery shells mercenaries in Jawf [31/يوليو/2017]



JAWF, July 31 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Khabu and Sha'af district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The shelling hit al-Khalifatin and al-Aqabah areas, hitting the target directly.



Also, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in al-Maslub district in the same province, killing its crew members, the official added.





