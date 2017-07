US-Saudi warplanes hit Saada [31/يوليو/2017]



SAADA, July 31 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets launched eight strikes on various districts of Saada province, an official told Saba on Monday.



Four strikes hit Shada district and others four hit areas of al-Amarah, al-Malil and Khaliqa in Kutaf district, the official added.





AA

Saba