Dozens of mercenaries killed in Najran [30/يوليو/2017]



NAJRAN, July 30 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces waged an attack on military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The attack hit the mercenaries in military sites of Tabat al-Badih



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression fighter jets launched a raid on al-Shabaka area military off al-Khadhra crossing point, burning of five cars, the official added.





Mona.M/AA



SABA