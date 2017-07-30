Army Kills 40 Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [30/يوليو/2017]



TAIZ, July 30 (Saba) – At least 40 US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and 19 others injured when the national army and popular forces launched an offensive near Khaled bin al-Waleed camp in Taiz province late on Saturday, a military official told Saba.



Three military vehicles belonging to the mercenaries were bombed in the attack, said the official.



The operation was carried out when the mercenaries, backed by Saudi-led aggression warplanes, attempted to advance to bin al-Waleed camp, but the national forces thwarted the attempt, said the official.



Meanwhile, another military official confirmed to Saba that the bodies of the 40 dead mercenaries were transported to Aden on Sunday morning.





