آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:07:34م
مصرع 12 إماراتياً وجرح 23 آخرين في استهداف بارجتهم العسكرية بالمخا
أكد مصدر عسكري مصرع 12 إماراتياً وجرح 23 آخرين في حصيلة أولية لاستهداف البارجة العسكرية الإماراتية قبالة سواحل المخا صباح أمس.
قاذفتان أمريكيتان تحلقان فوق شبه الجزيرة الكورية
حلقت قاذفتان أمريكيتان من طراز (بي-1بي) فوق شبه الجزيرة الكورية ردا على التجارب الصاروخية الأخيرة لكوريا الشمالية حسبما أعلن سلاح الجو الأمريكي في بيان اليوم الأحد .
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الوطني الأول يبدأ غدا معسكر داخلي استعدادا لمواجهة الفلبين
يبدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الأحد تمارينه في معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعدادا لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في 5 سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army Kills 40 Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[30/يوليو/2017]

TAIZ, July 30 (Saba) – At least 40 US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and 19 others injured when the national army and popular forces launched an offensive near Khaled bin al-Waleed camp in Taiz province late on Saturday, a military official told Saba.

Three military vehicles belonging to the mercenaries were bombed in the attack, said the official.

The operation was carried out when the mercenaries, backed by Saudi-led aggression warplanes, attempted to advance to bin al-Waleed camp, but the national forces thwarted the attempt, said the official.

Meanwhile, another military official confirmed to Saba that the bodies of the 40 dead mercenaries were transported to Aden on Sunday morning.


Eman.M/zak

SABA
