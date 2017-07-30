ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:07:34م
مصرع 12 إماراتياً وجرح 23 آخرين في استهداف بارجتهم العسكرية بالمخا
أكد مصدر عسكري مصرع 12 إماراتياً وجرح 23 آخرين في حصيلة أولية لاستهداف البارجة العسكرية الإماراتية قبالة سواحل المخا صباح أمس.
قاذفتان أمريكيتان تحلقان فوق شبه الجزيرة الكورية
حلقت قاذفتان أمريكيتان من طراز (بي-1بي) فوق شبه الجزيرة الكورية ردا على التجارب الصاروخية الأخيرة لكوريا الشمالية حسبما أعلن سلاح الجو الأمريكي في بيان اليوم الأحد .
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الوطني الأول يبدأ غدا معسكر داخلي استعدادا لمواجهة الفلبين
يبدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الأحد تمارينه في معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعدادا لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في 5 سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
مصدر عسكري : نقل 40 جثة من مرتزقة العدوان إلى عدن
طيران العدوان يقصف مرتزقته قبالة منفذ الخضراء بنجران
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يواصل اعتداءاته على الفلسطينيين في الضفة..والمستوطنون يستأنفون اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى
أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية يحققون انتصارات في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
At least 12 UAE soldiers killed, 23 wounded in Yemeni attack on UAE warship
[30/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 30 (Saba) – At least 12 United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldiers were killed and 23 others wounded in an initial toll death after the Yemeni Navy targeted the UAE warship in the Red Sea off Mokha coast on Saturday morning, a naval official told Saba.
The injured were airlifted to the Eritrean port city of Assab for treatment.
The targeted warship was heavily loaded with weapons and ammunitions and that the ship went into a series of explosions until 8:30 pm after aircrafts helped extinguished the flames, said the official.
A coalition's minesweeper near the targeted warship was badly damaged from the Yemeni naval forces' attack, said the official, adding that the warship is still in the dock until now and it has gone out of readiness.


Eman.M/zak

SABA
