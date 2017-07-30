At least 12 UAE soldiers killed, 23 wounded in Yemeni attack on UAE warship [30/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 30 (Saba) – At least 12 United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldiers were killed and 23 others wounded in an initial toll death after the Yemeni Navy targeted the UAE warship in the Red Sea off Mokha coast on Saturday morning, a naval official told Saba.

The injured were airlifted to the Eritrean port city of Assab for treatment.

The targeted warship was heavily loaded with weapons and ammunitions and that the ship went into a series of explosions until 8:30 pm after aircrafts helped extinguished the flames, said the official.

A coalition's minesweeper near the targeted warship was badly damaged from the Yemeni naval forces' attack, said the official, adding that the warship is still in the dock until now and it has gone out of readiness.





Eman.M/zak



SABA