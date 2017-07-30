Military operations to continue against Saudi: Army spokesman [30/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 30 (Saba) – The spokesman of the armed forces Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman said on Saturday night that the military operations of the army and popular forces will continue against Saudi-led aggression coalition states.



In a press statement to Saba, Luqman said the Missile Forces had successfully targeted vital and military areas deep inside Saudi cities of Yanbu and Taif, as well as the aggression coalition's battleships in the Red Sea.



He also said the military operations came in response to the Saudi humanitarian crimes against the Yemeni people, and that the military operations will not stop until Saudi stops the aggression war.





