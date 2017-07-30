ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:32:55م
مصرع 12 إماراتياً وجرح 23 آخرين في استهداف بارجتهم العسكرية بالمخا
أكد مصدر عسكري مصرع 12 إماراتياً وجرح 23 آخرين في حصيلة أولية لاستهداف البارجة العسكرية الإماراتية قبالة سواحل المخا صباح أمس.
قاذفتان أمريكيتان تحلقان فوق شبه الجزيرة الكورية
حلقت قاذفتان أمريكيتان من طراز (بي-1بي) فوق شبه الجزيرة الكورية ردا على التجارب الصاروخية الأخيرة لكوريا الشمالية حسبما أعلن سلاح الجو الأمريكي في بيان اليوم الأحد .
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الوطني الأول يبدأ غدا معسكر داخلي استعدادا لمواجهة الفلبين
يبدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الأحد تمارينه في معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعدادا لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في 5 سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen sends urgent humanitarian call to open Sanaa airport
[30/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 30 (Saba)- The aviation authority spokesman Mazen Ahmed Ghanem said the stranded Yemenis abroad have been suffering from difficult situations because of the all-out siege imposed by Saudi-led aggression states on the Yemeni capital Sanaa international airport.

"The aggression states have multiplied the suffering of the Yemeni people abroad by restricting the freedom of travel that violating all international laws," Ghanem told Saba.

Dr. Ghanem called on the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations to intervene quickly to open Sanaa international airport to help the stranded Yemenis to return home and join their families and to let travelers who seek medical treatment abroad to travel outside the country.


Mona.M/zak


SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
