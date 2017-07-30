Yemen sends urgent humanitarian call to open Sanaa airport [30/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 30 (Saba)- The aviation authority spokesman Mazen Ahmed Ghanem said the stranded Yemenis abroad have been suffering from difficult situations because of the all-out siege imposed by Saudi-led aggression states on the Yemeni capital Sanaa international airport.



"The aggression states have multiplied the suffering of the Yemeni people abroad by restricting the freedom of travel that violating all international laws," Ghanem told Saba.



Dr. Ghanem called on the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations to intervene quickly to open Sanaa international airport to help the stranded Yemenis to return home and join their families and to let travelers who seek medical treatment abroad to travel outside the country.





