President denies Saudi media lies about targeting Mecca [30/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 30 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad has denied Saudi media allegations that the Yemeni Missile Forces had targeted the Muslim holy city of Mecca.



Mr president strongly condemned and shamed the Saudi media outlets for deliberately seeking to incite Muslim nation against the Yemeni people by employing such false reports about targeting Mecca.



The president said the Missile Forces had targeted King Fahd military Airbase in Taif city and that the Yemeni people have all rights to defend themselves, land, sovereignty and dignity against the Saudi-led aggression coalition.





