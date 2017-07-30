ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:32:55م
مصرع 12 إماراتياً وجرح 23 آخرين في استهداف بارجتهم العسكرية بالمخا
أكد مصدر عسكري مصرع 12 إماراتياً وجرح 23 آخرين في حصيلة أولية لاستهداف البارجة العسكرية الإماراتية قبالة سواحل المخا صباح أمس.
قاذفتان أمريكيتان تحلقان فوق شبه الجزيرة الكورية
حلقت قاذفتان أمريكيتان من طراز (بي-1بي) فوق شبه الجزيرة الكورية ردا على التجارب الصاروخية الأخيرة لكوريا الشمالية حسبما أعلن سلاح الجو الأمريكي في بيان اليوم الأحد .
بنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي  يرفع رأس ماله الى 20 مليار ريال (مصحح)
أقرت الجمعية العمومية لبنك التسليف التعاوني والزراعي في اجتماعها اليوم بصنعاء، البيانات المالية الموحدة للبنك للعام المالي المنتهية في 31-12-2016م .
المنتخب الوطني الأول يبدأ غدا معسكر داخلي استعدادا لمواجهة الفلبين
يبدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الأحد تمارينه في معسكره الداخلي بالعاصمة صنعاء إستعدادا لمواجهة منتخب الفلبين في 5 سبتمبر القادم ضمن الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة السادسة من التصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يواصل اعتداءاته على الفلسطينيين في الضفة..والمستوطنون يستأنفون اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى
أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية يحققون انتصارات في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية
عرض عسكري بحري روسي كبير بمشاركة بوتين
الماجستير للباحث علوي الملجمي في النقد العربي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi aggression warplanes launch 19 raids in Saada
[30/يوليو/2017]

SAADA, July 30 (Saba) - The US- backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched 19 raids on different areas in the districts of Saada province overnight, a security official told Saba on Sunday.

The warplanes launched about 10 raids on different locations in the district of Shada and five raids on the district of Al- Dhaher.

Four other raids hit Kahlan and Razih districts.

Meanwhile, the Saudi enemy artillery intensified shelling on citizens and farms in Al-Sheikh and Bokaa areas in the district of Manbah.


Eman.M/zak

SABA
