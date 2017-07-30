Saudi aggression warplanes launch 19 raids in Saada [30/يوليو/2017]



SAADA, July 30 (Saba) - The US- backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched 19 raids on different areas in the districts of Saada province overnight, a security official told Saba on Sunday.



The warplanes launched about 10 raids on different locations in the district of Shada and five raids on the district of Al- Dhaher.



Four other raids hit Kahlan and Razih districts.



Meanwhile, the Saudi enemy artillery intensified shelling on citizens and farms in Al-Sheikh and Bokaa areas in the district of Manbah.





Eman.M/zak



SABA