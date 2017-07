16 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in friendly airstrike [30/يوليو/2017]



TAIZ, July 30 (Saba) – At least 16 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured in a friendly air strike overnight by the Saudi aggression fighter jets in Moza district of Taiz province, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The took place on the mercenaries' gathering while they were in Tabat al-Khazan hilltop in the district.





