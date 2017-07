Yemeni navy targets UAE military barge in Mokha [29/يوليو/2017]

TAIZ, July 29 (SABA) - The Yemeni navy targeted UAE military barge near coast of Mokha in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The frigate was targeted with a guided missile.



Meanwhile, Chairman of Yemen Naval Academy, Mohammed Ali al-Ghaderi, confirmed that the UAE ship was coming from the port of Assab and carrying military equipment.



Mona.M

Saba